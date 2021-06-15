Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bellbottom’ to release in theatres on 27 July

Despite gradual easing of restrictions in several states, cinemas remain wary about expecting pan-India reopenings too soon. Key territories like Delhi and Mumbai, that contribute more than 60% to the Hindi box office, are yet to permit theatres to reopen. While most local filmmakers will need a promotional window of three to four weeks to gauge possibilities before they can schedule a title, Hollywood movies and older local films are expected to fill the gap in the initial weeks after reopening.