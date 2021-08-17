NEW DELHI: The release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom in theatres on 19 August may prove to be a litmus test for the cinema business in India which has seen massive losses for the past year-and-a-half. This is the first mainstream Hindi film with a big star to debut in cinemas since March 2020.

Bellbottom is expected to reach smaller towns, helping many single screen theatres take a call on whether they want to return to business with the pandemic having hit their revenues. Its performance will also determine the future course of action for other bigger Bollywood biggies, such as Sooryavanshi and ‘83, looking to lock release dates.

The release of the spy thriller comes at a time when Maharashtra, which contributes nearly 35% of Hindi film business, is yet to allow cinemas to reopen and over 1,000 theatres in the country having shut shop for good over the past few months. Consequently, while the film could have released in 3,000 plus screens in ordinary times, it will have to settle for around 1,500 now.

“There are no two ways about the fact that this is a big, mainstream film and anyone who feels confident enough to come to the cinema, should make it," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said. The buzz around the trailer is strong and it should be able to easily penetrate beyond the major metros to tier-two and even some tier-three towns, he said.

Akshay Kumar, who had spate of hits in the past few years including Good Newwz (Rs196 crore), Housefull 4 (Rs205 crore), Mission Mangal (Rs192 crore) and Kesari (Rs151 crore) in 2019 alone, returns as a nationalist with his character out to save the country from evil forces.

Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said the film seems to belong to the same genre as Kumar’s previous hits, Baby and Airlift, both thrillers bundled into patriotic narratives. “We’re keeping our expectations realistic but the truth is there has been complete paucity of content in the past few months and theatres have seen nothing since Baaghi 3 in March 2020 so anything is welcome right now," Chauhan said.

He said it was difficult to estimate opening day or weekend numbers before release. He, however, added that the performance of south Indian films like Master that released before the second wave and Hollywood films like Black Widow that have released abroad, show theatres are here to stay.

Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas at ticketing site BookMyShow said audiences from NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Patna, Surat, Bengaluru, Indore and Lucknow are among the top transactors on the platform so far, for Bellbottom. “As a commercial action film, Bellbottom will be a tremendous draw for any part of India. While we expect the movie to be a universal performer, we will be keenly watching for the audience response in the non-southern belt given the scale of the film and its ability to draw audiences back to the cinemas," said Saksena.

While the southern part of the country has seen several blockbusters and high performing movies in the past few months, Bellbottom arrives as a novelty for the traditional Hindi belt and hence, expectations from it are justifiably high, he said.

The film is also releasing in 3D which makes it ideal for viewing on the big screen, he added.

"While the overall collections of the movie are likely to see an impact of this (Maharashtra) market’s closure, Bellbottom’s release will hopefully goad other production houses and filmmakers to line up and announce regular releases here on, aiding faster recovery of cineams," Saksena added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.