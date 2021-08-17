Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bellbottom’ to test audience draw for theatres

Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas at ticketing site BookMyShow said audiences from NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Patna, Surat, Bengaluru, Indore and Lucknow are among the top transactors on the platform so far, for Bellbottom. “As a commercial action film, Bellbottom will be a tremendous draw for any part of India. While we expect the movie to be a universal performer, we will be keenly watching for the audience response in the non-southern belt given the scale of the film and its ability to draw audiences back to the cinemas," said Saksena.