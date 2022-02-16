New Delhi: Akshay Kumar’s period drama Prithviraj , which was delayed from its January release because of the Omicron wave, will now hit theatres on 10 June, producers Yash Raj Films said. The film will also have Tamil and Telugu versions, apart from the Hindi original. It has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and also features Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt.

To be sure, Bollywood has lined up a fresh slate of nationalist films for the coming months—from war dramas to period sagas and mythological tales. Vicky Kaushal will play Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 in Sam Bahadur; Ronnie Screwvala is producing two war films—Pippa on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta who fought in the 1971 war and Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut. Kartik Aaryan will play an air force pilot in a film titled Captain India, as will Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.

Kumar whose last film Sooryavanshi had released in cinemas for the Diwali weekend was also seen in a brief role in romantic drama Atrangi Re that streamed on Disney+ Hotstar for Christmas. He will next appear in action comedy Bachchan Pandey slated for 18 March. The actor has also announced several other titles over the past few months—Raksha Bandhan with director Aanand L.Rai, another untitled venture with Pooja Entertainment, Selfiee co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Ram Setu co-produced by Amazon Studios, Gorkha, a film based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, an officer of the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army, OMG 2, a sequel to his 2012 film OMG: Oh My God! whose first look suggests he plays Lord Shiva and Bademiyan Chotemiyan, an action film that has been slated for Christmas 2023.

