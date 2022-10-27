Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ collects 26 crore at the box office

The other Hindi film release of the week, Thank God, has managed Rs. 13.50 crore, while Hollywood film Black Adam that had released last Friday saw some dip in collections with new Diwali releases coming in
Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu has clocked in Rs. 26 crore over the first two days of release, with Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh driving the business, according to trade website Box Office India. The other Hindi film release of the week, Thank God, has managed Rs. 13.50 crore. Hollywood film Black Adam that had released last Friday saw some dip in collections with new Diwali releases coming in but had notched up Rs. 30 crore at last count.
Trade experts had earlier pointed out that Hindi films may see muted response during the Diwali week, despite movie theatres operating at full capacity for the first time in nearly three years during the festivals. The two Bollywood offerings, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Thank God, that released on Tuesday were not being touted as family entertainers that could draw crowds in huge numbers across demographics.
Though Kumar’s action film Sooryavanshi had released last Diwali to bumper collections, Ram Setu does not have the elements to make it appealing across audiences considering its mythological thriller feel. Thank God, starring Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, also feels targeted at the urban metro viewer and is unlikely to cut ice with small-town movie-goers. The two Hindi films were also unlikely to find takers in south India, where audiences were expected to throng to watch Sivakarthikeyan and Karthi, both commercially successful stars in Tamil Nadu, whose films Prince and Sardar released last Friday. Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan -1, too, is going strong at the box office and competing for screens.
In 2021, the Diwali release Sooryavanshi had reported lifetime collections of Rs. 195 crore. Box office numbers for Hindi films are 25-30% lower this time, as none are franchise-based like previous Diwali offerings such as Golmaal, Housefull and Sooryavanshi.
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.