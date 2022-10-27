Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ collects 26 crore at the box office

Though Kumar’s action film Sooryavanshi had released last Diwali to bumper collections, Ram Setu does not have the elements to make it appealing across audiences considering its mythological thriller feel. Thank God, starring Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, also feels targeted at the urban metro viewer and is unlikely to cut ice with small-town movie-goers. The two Hindi films were also unlikely to find takers in south India, where audiences were expected to throng to watch Sivakarthikeyan and Karthi, both commercially successful stars in Tamil Nadu, whose films Prince and Sardar released last Friday. Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan -1, too, is going strong at the box office and competing for screens.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}