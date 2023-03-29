Akshay Kumar’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake to release on 1 September2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:50 AM IST
The box office success of several big budget Bollywood films, slated for release in the next few months, may be on a shaky ground with audiences rejecting remakes of southern language films lately
New Delhi: Akshay Kumar’s untitled Hindi remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru will release in cinemas on 1 September. The original, that had streamed directly on Amazon Prime Video, had starred Suriya and was directed by Sudha Kongara, who will also helm the remake.
