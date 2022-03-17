New Delhi: Akshay Kumar’s action film Sooryavanshi that had released in cinemas last Diwali, will have its television premiere on 19 March on Zee Cinema. The Rohit Shetty directed film had made Rs. 196 crore at the box office. Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Kumar's own Cape Of Good Films, the film marks the fourth instalment of Shetty’s Bollywood cop universe after Ajay Devgn’s Singham series and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba . Devgn and Singh also feature in Sooryavanshi .

To be sure, mass-market films have been managing impressive satellite premieres in recent times as people work and study from home. Last May, Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No.1, heavily panned by viewers and critics alike after its launch on Amazon Prime Video, had clocked over one crore impressions on Zee Cinema, according to trade website Box Office India. Impressions refer to the number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes.

Actor Vijay’s Tamil film Master, which had set the cash registers ringing when released in theatres last January, too, had managed an impressive satellite television premiere for its dubbed Hindi version with 6.7 million AMAs (average minute audience), according to estimates from TV monitoring agency BARC. The film was aired on Zee Cinema in the last week of May.

AMA is defined as the number of individuals of a target audience who viewed an "event", averaged across minutes.

Movie channels contributed 24% to total television viewership and were the most viewed genre after general entertainment in 2020, according to a recent Ficci EY report. Amid the pandemic-induced mobility curbs, with people mostly home, TV audiences haven’t had a chance to watch these films in theatres, said broadcast industry executives.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.