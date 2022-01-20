Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bachchan Pandey’ to release for Holi weekend

To be sure, several film producers have decided to postpone the release of big-ticket films owing to rising covid-19 cases, despite incurring losses, while new projects are also likely to get delayed. S.S. Rajamouli’s big-budget period drama RRR slated for a 7 January release and Radhe Shyam, which had planned to stick to its Pongal debut, were both postponed earlier this month, as was Ajith’s Tamil film Valimai. The films are headlined by Telugu and Tamil stars but would have lost a big chunk of their Hindi audience due to the covid-led restrictions. Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey was first to push its release date from late December.