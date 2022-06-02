Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Media /  Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' declared tax-free in these states. Read here

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' declared tax-free in these states. Read here

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with state ministers and Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar attend a special screening of the film 'Samrat Prithviraj', at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, 
2 min read . 09:56 PM ISTLivemint

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj, which also stars 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar is set to be released on 3 June

NEW DELHI :Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is set to be released on 3 June nationwide. The movie also stars 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi this movie has beend eclared tax free in three states. 

A special screening of ‘Samrat Prthiviraj’ was held in Lucknow for the UP cabinet on 2 June in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The UP chief Minister later declared the movie tax free in Uttar Pradesh. 

Following Adityanath's decision, Uttarakhand Chief Minsiter Pushkar Singh Dhami also declared the movie tax free in the state. 

"We've decided to make the film Samrat Prithviraj tax-free in the state", said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Madhya Pradesh joined the wagon when Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared the movie tax-free in his state as well. 

"We announce that the movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' will be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh so that a common man can also watch this movie," Chouhan told ANI.

Chouhan further stated," Based on the life of the great warrior Prithviraj Chauhan, we have decided to make the film "Samrat Prithviraj" starring Shri @akshaykumar ji tax-free in Madhya Pradesh so that more and more youth can know about the great emperor which will increase love for their motherland."

Earlier on 1 June, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also praised the movie's cast and producers after he attended a special screening of the same. 

He said, "As a student of history, I not only enjoyed watching this film depicting India's cultural heritage but also understood its importance for Indians."Shah revealed that after 13 years, he has seen a film in a theatre with his family. "I have seen a film in the theatre with my family after a gap of almost 13 years. It was a very special day for our family as we sat in the last row of the theatre with the cast and producers of the film," the Home Minister said.