He said, "As a student of history, I not only enjoyed watching this film depicting India's cultural heritage but also understood its importance for Indians."Shah revealed that after 13 years, he has seen a film in a theatre with his family. "I have seen a film in the theatre with my family after a gap of almost 13 years. It was a very special day for our family as we sat in the last row of the theatre with the cast and producers of the film," the Home Minister said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}