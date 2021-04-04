Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19, says will be back in action very soon

Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19, says will be back in action very soon1 min read . 09:48 AM IST
Akshay Kumar tweeted: 'I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19'
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar shared the news this morning. "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care."
"I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon," he added.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maharashtra reported 49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656, the state health department said.
Mumbai city also registered 9,108 new infections, the highest spike in a single day.
