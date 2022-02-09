Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to be seen in new action film together

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to be seen in new action film together

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in new action film titled Bademiyan Chotemiyan
1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Lata Jha

  • The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar known for Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai and will arrive in theatres for Christmas 2023

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen in a new action film titled Bademiyan Chotemiyan produced by Pooja Entertainment, the same company that had backed the original 1998 comedy starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. The new film, touted as an addition to the franchise, will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar known for Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. It will arrive in theatres for Christmas 2023 in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Kumar whose last film Sooryavanshi had released in cinemas for the Diwali weekend was also seen in a brief role in romantic drama Atrangi Re that streamed on Disney+ Hotstar for Christmas. He will next appear in action comedy Bachchan Pandey slated for 18 March and period drama Prithviraj produced by Yash Raj Films. Kumar has announced several other titles over the past few months—Raksha Bandhan with director Aanand L.Rai, another untitled venture with Pooja Entertainment, Selfiee co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Ram Setu co-produced by Amazon Studios, Gorkha, a film based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, an officer of the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army and OMG 2, a sequel to his 2012 film OMG: Oh My God! whose first look suggests he plays Lord Shiva.

Shroff who made his film debut with Sabbir Khan's action romantic comedy Heropanti, is best known for his commercially successful action franchise Baaghi whose last and third instalment had released in theatres right before the covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. He has also appeared in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 and Yash Raj Films’ War alongside Hrithik Roshan. He will next be seen in a sequel to Heropanti slated for April and another action film called Ganpath co-starring Kriti Sanon.

