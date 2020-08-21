Home >Industry >Media >Akshay Kumar to feature in ‘Into Wild With Bear Grylls’, premiere on Sept 11
1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2020, 02:53 PM IST PTI

The much-anticipated episode of the show, hosted by ace adventurer Bear Grylls, will premiere on Sept 11 on Discovery Plus app and on Sept 14 on Discovery Channel

MUMBAI : Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar is set to appear in the upcoming episode of adventure show "Into Wild With Bear Grylls".

The much-anticipated episode of the show, hosted by ace adventurer Bear Grylls, will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app and on September 14 on Discovery Channel.

Akshay and Bear shared the motion poster of the episode on Twitter.

The show’s host tweeted that he has found a great “adventure buddy" in the Hindi film actor.

“Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few bette (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar #KhiladiOnDiscovery #IntoTheWildwithBearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN," he posted on the microblogging site.

Discovery Channel also unveiled the motion poster and announced the release date for the upcoming special episode on the social media platform.

Prior to Akshay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth have accompanied Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness.

