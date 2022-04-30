Akshay Kumar to star in Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’1 min read . 09:15 AM IST
- South Indian language movies Home and Soorarai Pottru, both released on Amazon Prime Video, have been picked up by Abundantia Entertainment for Hindi remakes
Akshay Kumar will play the lead role in the untitled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, the Tamil film starring Suriya that had released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Original director Sudha Kongara will helm the film, partly inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. The remake will also star Radhika Madan.
To be sure, popular films made for over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms are being remade in different languages or are inspiring sequels, many of which are slated for theatrical release. South Indian language movies Home and Soorarai Pottru, both released on Amazon Prime Video, have been picked up by Abundantia Entertainment for Hindi remakes.
Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen is ready with a Tamil version. Action drama Khuda Haafiz starring Vidyut Jammwal that streamed on Disney+ Hotstar also has a sequel in the works. While content creators emphasize on the wide reach of these platforms and the potential to enhance appeal in a new language, critics point to the continuing dependence of the Hindi film industry on southern stories, given the lack of originality in the north.
The trend underpins the fact that stories can find an audience irrespective of platform and the wide reach of streaming platforms, besides the connect and impact of these stories. It also gives creators the confidence to take them forward in a different language or to a new distribution medium. The seamless transition of stories in the coming years can happen not only between movie and web screens but extend to comic books and gaming as well. Filmmakers say good cinema has always been chosen for remakes and any film will appeal to audiences if it connects with them, even if it is available in another language on a streaming platform.