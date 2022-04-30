Akshay Kumar to star in Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’

The trend underpins the fact that stories can find an audience irrespective of platform and the wide reach of streaming platforms, besides the connect and impact of these stories. It also gives creators the confidence to take them forward in a different language or to a new distribution medium. The seamless transition of stories in the coming years can happen not only between movie and web screens but extend to comic books and gaming as well. Filmmakers say good cinema has always been chosen for remakes and any film will appeal to audiences if it connects with them, even if it is available in another language on a streaming platform.