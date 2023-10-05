Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj earns 78 lakh on Day 1 advance booking

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj -- The Great Bharat Rescue's advance booking has opened. On day 1, the movie collected 78.02 Lakhs in total, according to Sacnilk. The movie about a rescue mission from India's oldest coalfield is expected to perform decently at the box office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Koimoi, as on Thursday, 5 October, 1:30pm, Mission Raniganj sold only 2000 tickets across the three national chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis - and the final advance is expected to be under the 10,000 mark given the slow movement in pace.

Notably, this will be Akshay Kumar's first Bollywood release after he announced on 15 August 2023 that he had been granted Indian citizenship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further the movie saw zero sales in at least ten cities including Amritsar, Bhopal. Warangal, Ludhiana. The highest seat sales were recorded from Durgapur (20%) , an industrial town situated very close to Raniganj Coal mines.

The movie is set to release in theatres on 6 October, 2023.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is a survival thriller movie, which is based on a true event when 65 miners were trapped at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989 and a mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad, Jaswant Singh Gill, rescued all the miners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ also marks the debut of Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music in the OST (Original Soundtrack) world, and this beautiful soundtrack of Jjust Music's Mission Raniganj is sure to take the audiences on a journey of soulful music.

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai ‘Mission Ranignaj’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for the crime thriller 'Rustom'. Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of the female lead in the film.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film ‘Housefull 5’ in his kitty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akshay will also be seen in ‘SkyForce’. The film untold true story that captures the bravery, emotion, and patriotism of all those men in uniform involved in India’s first and deadliest airstrike against Pakistan, against all odds.

The film is directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur.

