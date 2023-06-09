Business News/ Industry / Media/  Al Pacino having a child at 83 with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah: Here’s how Robert de Niro reacted
Robert De Niro has become a father for the seventh time at the age of 79 and reacted to his friend, Al Pacino, becoming a father at 83 with the latter's 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

Actor Robert De Niro, left, and Tiffany Chen attend the Tribeca Festival opening night premiere of 'Kiss the Future' at the OKX Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)Premium
Actor Robert De Niro, left, and Tiffany Chen attend the Tribeca Festival opening night premiere of 'Kiss the Future' at the OKX Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Robert De Niro has recently become a father for the seventh time. The acclaimed Hollywood actor took a moment to congratulate his longtime friend and fellow actor, Al Pacino, on his impending fatherhood. During a recent interview on TODAY, De Niro shared the news and expressed his happiness for 83-year-oldPacino, who is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

De Niro, aged 79, delightedly confirmed the birth of his seventh child, Gia, earlier in May. Speaking to Hoda Kotb alongside his producing partner, Jane Rosenthal, De Niro shared his thoughts on Pacino's news. Despite being a few years younger than Pacino, De Niro expressed his heartfelt joy for his friend's new journey into fatherhood.

Having worked together on numerous films such as "The Irishman", "Righteous Kill" and "The Godfather Part II", De Niro and Pacino have developed a deep friendship over the years. While Pacino's baby has not yet arrived, De Niro's warm wishes are undoubtedly appreciated by his friend.

Also Read: ‘Modi’ biopic to be directed by Johnny Depp; it's very close to Al Pacino's heart

Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning. He’s a few years older than me. God bless him. Very happy for him," De Niro told TODAY.

When asked about his experience of being a father at an older age, De Niro remained modest in his response. He mentioned that it feels great and emphasised the importance of awareness that comes with age, especially when it comes to family dynamics and how to navigate them.

Also Read: Who is Robert De Niro’s rumoured girlfriend Tiffany Chen? Why is everyone talking about her?

Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen, whom he had the baby with, earlier made a tired appearance at the premiere of "Kiss The Future" just two months after the arrival of their daughter. The couple, sporting solemn expressions, graced the red carpet at the illustrious Tribeca Film Festival, an event co-founded by De Niro himself in 2002.

Despite their evident weariness, De Niro and Chen, 45, subtly displayed a hint of affection by loosely clasping hands while posing for the eager photographers, according to Page Six.

