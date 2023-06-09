Al Pacino having a child at 83 with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah: Here’s how Robert de Niro reacted2 min read 09 Jun 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Robert De Niro has become a father for the seventh time at the age of 79 and reacted to his friend, Al Pacino, becoming a father at 83 with the latter's 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah.
Robert De Niro has recently become a father for the seventh time. The acclaimed Hollywood actor took a moment to congratulate his longtime friend and fellow actor, Al Pacino, on his impending fatherhood. During a recent interview on TODAY, De Niro shared the news and expressed his happiness for 83-year-oldPacino, who is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.
