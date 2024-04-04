A huge portrait of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt for a Gucci advertisement was recently spotted on a massive billboard in Spain's Madrid. Reacting to the giant picture of the Bollywood diva, that too in a European location, one of her fans said, “Nice photoshoot, best picture of Alia. It's a great move to connect to the Indian audience as she has a great fanbase in India". The picture was shared on Reddit by Anabibazon_

Billboard featuring Alia in Europe

The picture of Alia was for a Gucci advertisement. TheGangubai Kathiawadi fame sported a blue shirt and dark sunglasses on the billboard hung on a huge building. The Gucci advertisement was shared with the caption, "Billboard spotted: Alia Bhatt for Gucci in Europe." A part of the caption also read, “Same as title. Felt a faint shade of pride, because any Indian anywhere makes you proud. But then I realized she's British. Anyways."

Netizens reaction to Alia on billboard

“Just got a better look. Massive poster in a central street. Reads Alia Bhatt, Milan. Eyewear Spring Summer by David Sims," a fan wrote. "Nice photoshoot, best picture of Alia. It's a great move to connect to the Indian audience as she has a great fanbase in India," wrote another fan. "She’s actually so lucky this is a nice photo," commented another Reddit user.

A comment read, "Good for her! That’s a good shot, she looks awesome." "This actually looks dope," said a fan. "I don't get it..does Alia Bhatt have a good audience base in Europe for her to feature on a billboard there? I was under the assumption that she was chosen to be the brand ambassador more to tap into her audience base in India," reacted another person.

About Alia's projects

The Bollywood diva recently hosted her first charity gala, Hope Gala, in London. She organised it to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation, attended by many renowned personalities. Musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi and director Gurinder Chadha were also present at the event

