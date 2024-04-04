Alia Bhatt features for Gucci ad on massive Madrid billboard; the caption reads ‘Felt a faint shade of pride’
A huge portrait of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt for a Gucci advertisement was recently spotted on a massive billboard in Spain's Madrid. Reacting to the giant picture of the Bollywood diva, that too in a European location, one of her fans said, “Nice photoshoot, best picture of Alia. It's a great move to connect to the Indian audience as she has a great fanbase in India". The picture was shared on Reddit by Anabibazon_