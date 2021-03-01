NEW DELHI: Actor Alia Bhatt launched her production house on Monday, adding her name to the list of film stars entering new businesses and turning entrepreneurs. Called Eternal Sunshine Productions, the production house has announced its first venture Darlings which will be co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and feature Bhatt in the lead role.

"And I am so happy to announce…production. Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales," Bhatt tweeted along with an introductory video referring to the film as a dark comedy that came with the tagline ‘Auraton ka apman aapki sehat ke liye bahot haanikarak ho sakta hai.’ (Disrespect to women can be injurious to health).

Bhatt who launched her own startup venture in the kidswear category called Ed-a-mamma last November, and has investments in beauty e-tailer Nykaa and fashion styling platform StyleCracker, has added to the well-entrenched trend of young Bollywood actors going beyond acting jobs and diversifying interests.

Ranveer Singh has launched his own record label IncInk to promote local musicians while Deepika Padukone who owns a production house KA Enterprises, has backed startups like online furniture rental platform Furlenco, beauty products marketplace Purplle and Epigamia — a yogurt maker backed by French food products giant Danone.

Shah Rukh Khan owns Red Chillies Entertainment and its subsidiaries like Red Chillies VFX, besides IPL (Indian Premier League) cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Caribbean Premier League team, Trinbago Knight Riders.

“The idea is to make the identity and brand bigger than that of an actor. They possibly realise they can’t be just doing this for the long haul," film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said. Bhatt, however, has been in demand by brands for endorsing their products. She already is the ambassador for brands such as Manyavar's Mohey, Vicco, Garnier, Frooti, Lay's, among others.

An actor getting into production is often based on liking the concept to the extent that they don’t want to make it cost-heavy by charging a fee for it but instead taking a share in profits, Johar added.

Media and entertainment industry experts like Johar say there is no difference between a male and a female actor turning to production, it is simply done with the intention of backing projects they believe in so they can be rolled out faster. However, in an earlier interview to Mint, actor Tisca Chopra, who has produced award-winning short films like Chutney under her company The Eastern Way had said roles often become repetitive or not that challenging, as actors get along in age.

“However, I feel an actor comes into their prime only in their 30s. And I think that is the time you start considering options of collaborating with like-minded people," Chopra had said, referring to production. When you’re in the business of storytelling, it’s natural that you would, at some point, want to tell your own story and tell it in the way it deserves to be told, she had added.

