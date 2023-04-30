Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for playing Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, on Sunday shared a glimpse of New York, as she prepared to debut at the much coveted Met Gala 2023.

The mother of one, who married fellow Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, also shared images with her pet cat Edward on Saturday, clothed in a black off shoulder sequined dress. Sporting a sleek tight bun, Alia was seen all smiles as she held Edward up in the air and indicated that she would be attending the Met Gala.

In the first picture, she can be seen facing her back towards the camera while dressed in a black strapless gown and holding her cat.

She wrote, "Prepping for the Met..."

And in the next actor can be seen showering love and kisses on Edward and captioning it, "with my own Coup-Ed."

On Sunday, Alia also shared a photo from her room in New York and captioned it “New York- You were missed."

View Full Image Screen grab from Alia Bhatt's Instagram stories

Before Alia, a few Indian celebrities have walked the red carpet at Met Gala. It was 2017 when the global icon Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in a thigh-high slit gown with a popped collar, which came with a never-ending trail that became a highlight of her look. Her last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019.

Deepika Padukone attended the Met Gala event several times. Her last appearance was in 2019.

The 2023 Met Gala will take place on 1 May in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Further Met Gala red carpet favourite Blake Lively has confirmed that she will not be attending the extravagant event this year.

This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in 'Heart of Stone'.

Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will be out in theatres on July 28.