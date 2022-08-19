Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ highest viewed non-English Indian original film on Netflix

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ highest viewed non-English Indian original film on Netflix1 min read . 10:42 AM IST
Currently, the film is trending in the Top 10 in 28 countries including the United Kingdom, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago and South Africa.
Currently, the film is trending in the Top 10 in 28 countries including the United Kingdom, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago and South Africa.
NEW DELHI: Alia Bhatt’s dark comedy Darlings is the highest viewed non-English Indian original film on Netflix and has the highest global opening for the category, clocking over 24 million viewing hours, the platform has said.
NEW DELHI: Alia Bhatt’s dark comedy Darlings is the highest viewed non-English Indian original film on Netflix and has the highest global opening for the category, clocking over 24 million viewing hours, the platform has said.
Currently, the film is trending in the Top 10 in 28 countries including the United Kingdom, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago and South Africa. It has also featured in the number one spot in 10 countries including India, Singapore, Bahrain and Hong Kong.
Currently, the film is trending in the Top 10 in 28 countries including the United Kingdom, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago and South Africa. It has also featured in the number one spot in 10 countries including India, Singapore, Bahrain and Hong Kong.
The Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine production’s film starring Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew has been directed by Jasmeet K Reen.
Meanwhile, Netflix lost 1 million global paid subscribers in the April to June quarte compared to the 1.5 million added in the same period a year ago, but fared better than the 2-million-loss it had forecast. Average revenue per membership (ARM) in the APAC (Asia and Pacific) region was down 2% year-on-year, it said, because of the price drop in India last December.
The company that recently announced Microsoft as technology and sales partner has a lower-priced, advertising plan in the offing that will complement its existing plans and launch early 2023. There are also plans to monetise the 100 million plus households that are consuming but not directly paying for the service.
Over the last two quarters, the Reed Hastings-owned platform has attributed its slowing revenue growth to connected TV adoption, account sharing, competition, and macro factors such as sluggish economic growth and the impacts of the war in Ukraine.
Overall, the service, that has forecast 1 million paid net additions worldwide for Q3 versus 4.4 million in the year ago quarter, said it foresees high impact of the unprecedented appreciation in the US dollar because nearly 60% of its revenue comes from outside the US.