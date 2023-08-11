Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ releases on Netflix, gets mixed reactions2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Heart Of Stone is a mixed bag. Some find it solid and intriguing, while others think it's a copycat and wasted talent.
Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ led and produced by Gal Gadot, released on Netflix today, 11 August. The movie starring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan is a globe-trotting spy thriller. Alia Bhatt’s role as a tech prodigy named Keya is one that’s hard to describe without spoiling the twisty plot, but it’s an important one.
“Heart of Stone" stars Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, an agent for an elite and clandestine intelligence agency called the Charter. Like “Mission: Impossible," “Heart of Stone" hits glamorous global destinations (the Italian Alps, Lisbon, Senegal, Iceland) and features lengthy actions sequence including a wingsuit skydive.
The release of “Heart of Stone" caps off what has been a banner year for the 30-year-old, in which she also welcomed her first child, attended her first Met Gala and was named the first Indian house ambassador for the luxury label Gucci. She had a small part in the Telugu-language action epic “RRR," which became an international sensation, and also has been making a name for herself as a producer.
The much awaited thriller being released on Netflix quickly made to the number one position on trending list on Netflix.
However, the movie seems to have garnered mixed reviews from the audience.
An entertainment journalist wrote of KoiMoi wrote, “‘Heart of Stone’ is a solid entry to Netflix’s spy universe. The film is intriguing and has good twists. Although writing could have been better, the end result is quite good. Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan are good, Alia Bhatt is solid.".
Another entertainment journalist gave three stars to Heart of Stone and wrote, “Heart of Stone’ is a solid entry to Netflix’s spy universe. The film is intriguing and has good twists. Although the writing could have been better, the end result is quite good. Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan are good, Alia Bhatt is solid."
"#HeartOfStone is... bad. it's a poor mission: impossible copycat filled with boring storytelling & blandly executed action. gal gadot, alia bhatt, jamie dornan are there & while i've no sympathies for the zionist, it feels bad to see alia & jamie's talents being wasted," wrote the third one.
Meanwhile, a Twitter user wrote, “Watched #HeartofStone on netflix. it's nonstop thrill ride from beginning to end. Awesome fight scenes,hand combat,explosions,chase sequence, great cinematography everything Top class 👌 @GalGadot #JamieDornan @aliaa08 u guys just nailed it.worth watching in every bit of second🔥".
“Looks like a rejected draft of dead reckoning #HeartOfStone" wrote another Twitter user. Whereas “Dead Reckoning" pushed old-school filmmaking to extremes for a gripping theatrical experience, “Heart of Stone" revels in its digital wizardry, feels vaguely algorithm-y in its conception and was made for Netflix. Both films, interestingly, are products of the same production company, Skydance, as reported by AP.
“Heart of Stone," a Netflix release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for sequences of violence and action, and some language. Running time: 123 minutes. One and a half stars out of four.
