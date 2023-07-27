Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut to stream on Netflix on 11 August

Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut to stream on Netflix on 11 August1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 11:10 AM IST
- The film co-stars Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman fame and Jamie Dornan known for the Fifty Shades franchise.
New Delhi: Alia Bhatt’s international debut Heart of Stone will stream on Netflix on 11 August. The film co-stars Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman fame and Jamie Dornan known for the Fifty Shades franchise.
New Delhi: Alia Bhatt’s international debut Heart of Stone will stream on Netflix on 11 August. The film co-stars Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman fame and Jamie Dornan known for the Fifty Shades franchise.
Having made her debut with Karan Johar’s teen film Student Of The Year in 2012, Bhatt has received critical acclaim for Imtiaz Ali’s Highway (2014). She then starred in the romantic films 2 States and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (both 2014). She began 2016 with a supporting role in the ensemble drama Kapoor & Sons, which was a critical and commercial success but came into her own with Udta Punjab (2016), a crime drama about substance abuse from writer-director Abhishek Chaubey and Gauri Shinde's coming-of-age film Dear Zindagi.
Having made her debut with Karan Johar’s teen film Student Of The Year in 2012, Bhatt has received critical acclaim for Imtiaz Ali’s Highway (2014). She then starred in the romantic films 2 States and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (both 2014). She began 2016 with a supporting role in the ensemble drama Kapoor & Sons, which was a critical and commercial success but came into her own with Udta Punjab (2016), a crime drama about substance abuse from writer-director Abhishek Chaubey and Gauri Shinde's coming-of-age film Dear Zindagi.
The series of successful films continued with Bhatt's next project—the romantic comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) and Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller Raazi (2018). Last year, Bhatt starred in the biographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, period drama RRR and superhero flick Brahmastra. Her latest film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, releases this week.
Netflix has finally decided to introduce curbs on password sharing in India, a move aimed at building scale as well as ringing in revenue growth, said media experts. However, this could result in significant decline in subscriber numbers, they added.
Netflix will initially send emails to users who are using an account outside a single household and will be asked to transfer their profile to a fresh subscription.
Earlier this year, Netflix said that lowering prices by 20-60% to deepen reach in India in December 2021 helped grow engagement in the country nearly 30% year-on-year while foreign exchange neutral revenue growth in 2022 accelerated to 24% versus 19% in 2021.
In December 2021, Netflix, widely seen as a premium service in India, had slashed prices to reach more people. Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at ₹199 per month, now costs ₹149. Similarly, the basic plan that allows access to all content on any one device is priced at ₹199 versus ₹499 earlier.