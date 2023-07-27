Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut to stream on Netflix on 11 August

Having made her debut with Karan Johar’s teen film Student Of The Year in 2012, Bhatt has received critical acclaim for Imtiaz Ali’s Highway (2014). She then starred in the romantic films 2 States and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (both 2014). She began 2016 with a supporting role in the ensemble drama Kapoor & Sons, which was a critical and commercial success but came into her own with Udta Punjab (2016), a crime drama about substance abuse from writer-director Abhishek Chaubey and Gauri Shinde's coming-of-age film Dear Zindagi.