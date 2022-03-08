Alia Bhatt to make digital debut with Netflix original

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Having made her debut with Karan Johar’s teen film Student Of The Year in 2012, Bhatt received critical acclaim for Imtiaz Ali’s Highway (2014). She followed it up with romantic films 2 States and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. She came into her own with Udta Punjab in 2016
NEW DELHI: Actor Alia Bhatt will make her digital debut with an international Netflix original called Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman fame. The film will also star Jamie Dornan known for the Fifty Shades franchise. This will mark Bhatt’s Hollywood debut.
During the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Bhatt’s crime thriller Sadak 2 had premiered directly on Disney+ Hotstar, skipping the wait to get to theatres that remained shut for several months.
Continuing her collaboration with Johar's company, Dharma Productions, Bhatt starred in the romantic films 2 States, co-produced by Highway producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (both 2014). She began 2016 with a supporting role in the ensemble drama Kapoor & Sons, which was a critical and commercial success but came into her own with Udta Punjab (2016), a crime drama about substance abuse from writer-director Abhishek Chaubey and Gauri Shinde's coming-of-age film Dear Zindagi.
The series of successful films continued with Bhatt's next project—the romantic comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) and Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller Raazi (2018) where she starred as Sehmat Khan, a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani army officer. Last month, Bhatt starred in the biographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi that is running successfully in theatres.
Bhatt will be seen in multilingual period drama RRR later this month. Her upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerjis's fantasy film trilogy, the first of which is named Brahmastra, romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and black comedy Darlings, along with Shefali Shah, that she has also produced. She has also committed to Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
