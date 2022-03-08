Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan

Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan

New Delhi, Feb 22 (ANI): Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt poses for a picture during the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST ANI

The project will be helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

After dominating the Indian box office, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'.

After dominating the Indian box office, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'.

According to Deadline, Bhatt will be joining Hollywood superstars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for the Netflix international spy thriller Heart of Stone from Netflix and Skydance.

According to Deadline, Bhatt will be joining Hollywood superstars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for the Netflix international spy thriller Heart of Stone from Netflix and Skydance.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The project will be helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

As per Deadline, the project will be produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano.

Harper, Rucka, and Patty Whitcher are executively producing.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which secured the third-biggest opening last weekend as well the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic.

She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022.

Alia is also awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' which will also feature Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!