NEW DELHI: Alia Bhatt as Sita in director SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR adds to the list of big-budget spectacles the actor currently has in her kitty. Bhatt is also filming director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi where she plays a gangster operating in Mumbai’s red-light district Kamathipura, and romantic fantasy Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. All three films have budgets over Rs150 crore.

After making her debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year (2012), Bhatt came into her own with Imtiaz Ali's road film Highway (2014), in which she starred as a lonely teenager who develops Stockholm syndrome following her abduction. Continuing her collaboration with Johar's company, Dharma Productions, Bhatt starred in romantic films 2 States, co-produced by Highway producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), both commercial hits.

Crime drama Udta Punjab (2016) where she played a Bihari migrant dealing with substance abuse and Gauri Shinde's coming-of-age film Dear Zindagi (both 2016) won her several accolades as did Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller Raazi (2018) that saw her play Sehmat Khan, a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani army officer. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the film was an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat.

A pivotal role opposite Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s music drama Gully Boy (2019) was followed by the debacle of Johar’s lavish period drama Kalank. Apart from appearing in father Mahesh Bhatt’s much-panned thriller Sadak 2, for most of 2020 the actor remained embroiled in controversies around nepotism in Bollywood.

Earlier this month, she announced that her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions would back its first venture Darlings which will be co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and would feature Bhatt in the lead role. Bhatt who launched her own startup venture in the kidswear category called Ed-a-mamma last November, has investments in beauty e-tailer Nykaa and fashion styling platform StyleCracker.

