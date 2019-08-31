Allen Solly promotes body positivity through 'Own Your Shape' campaign

Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes seems to be the mantra of fashion retailers as they launch inclusive and body positive campaigns.

Allen Solly Women, casual work wear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, has launched a multimedia campaign targeted atbwomen of different sizes.

Created by advertising agency Ogilvy India, the campaign titled ‘Own Your Shape’ encapsulates one of the biggest issues women face when selecting dresses that they want to wear – getting dresses that fits them just right. With this launch, the brand, which has over 200 point of sale, expands into the size-inclusive fashion market by upholding body positivity, to further deepen its connection with modern women of many silhouettes.

Anil.S.Kumar, chief operating officer, Allen Solly said, “This film is our take on Allen Solly’s dresses which embrace the different body shapes of Indian woman. When we spoke to consumers there was need to move beyond the one-size-fits-all standard. We were not just expected to create fashionable dresses but also the ones that fits just right. The woman of today tells us “Fashion is not about perfection…Just give us good dresses which complements my shape…" This is our way of encouraging woman to go out and own their shape."

The campaign uses measuring tape as a metaphor to showcase various fit issues women face with respect to dresses. The film features three women, of three different body shapes, grappling with the measuring tape symbolising their respective fitting concerns. The television spot is a playful take on real women, struggling to find the right dress size in a world obsessed with everything ultra-perfect.

Mahesh Gharat, chief creative officer, Ogilvy & Mather, South said “Allen Solly has always redefined men’s and women’s workwear through its past campaigns. What really got us going is the fact that women won’t have to worry to let go of that great dress they loved because Allen Solly is making it all about their body shapes and not just standard sizes. And that is where the whole thought of #OwnYourShape germinated."

The campaign will be promoted across digital, social, television and multiplexes.

Jayanth Gurumurthy, creative director, Allen Solly further added, “The women of today are not about fitting in but owning who they are. Our dresses start from the idea that Indian body shapes are unique and hence the need to create silhouettes that complements them. When we talk about dresses we usually talk about fashion, colour and styling but here we wanted to focus on fit. This collection is not just about work wear but extends across casual and evening wear."