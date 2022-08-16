Allu Aravind’s streaming platform Aha to roll out ad-supported content in Oct

While the same content will be available both with and without ads, a premium subscription package may also allow programming to be streamed across multiple devices, Burman said. The platform already has over 50 advertisers on board, and is commanding rates that are higher than that of the industry, he claimed. Brands such as Sprite, Dabur, Centre Fresh, Himalaya, MTR, Bru, Bingo and Zomato have signed up to advertise on the platform, he said.