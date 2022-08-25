Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise- Part One, has gone on floors, the makers have said. The film directed by Sukumar, stars Arjun as the titular character along with Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and Ajay Ghosh.

Action flick Pushpa: The Rise, released just before the third covid wave in December, not only gave a new lease of life to India’s ailing film exhibition sector but had crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark with its Hindi version alone, only marginally lower than high-profile Bollywood offerings like ’83.

The film especially benefited single-screen cinemas across small towns of India, many of which are otherwise yet to see audiences return to theatres as they used to, despite effects of the pandemic having receded, they said.

After the success of Pushpa: The Rise-Part One, which released in December, there have been no films with universal, mass-market appeal. Further, small-town audiences have discovered the charm and convenience of video streaming platforms and cinemas are also not offering any mass-market content that appeals to them, according to owners of single screen theatres and film trade analysts.

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise had shown the way for Telugu and Tamil films to penetrate into the Hindi heartland including small towns in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and more recent films have built on the trend.

However, dubbed southern language films bringing returns in the Hindi heartland have seen some slowdown over the past few months with big films like Khiladi (Telugu), Bheemla Nayak (Telugu), Major (Telugu) and Valimai (Tamil) managing negligible buzz in north India.

Trade experts said southern films need aggressive promotions and marketing as bigger Hindi films see a resurgence. None of the southern films released over the past month could replicate the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise- Part One that continues to be part of social media chatter and has drawn much anticipation for its upcoming sequel.