Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ goes on floors1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 10:37 AM IST
The film directed by Sukumar, is a sequel to his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise- Part One that had released in December.
The film directed by Sukumar, is a sequel to his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise- Part One that had released in December.
Listen to this article
Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise- Part One, has gone on floors, the makers have said. The film directed by Sukumar, stars Arjun as the titular character along with Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and Ajay Ghosh.