New Delhi: Telugu star Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa, which will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, will arrive in theatres on Christmas this year, the makers have said. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna and has been directed by Sukumar. This will be the first of a two-part film series.

To be sure, a bouquet of big films has finished shooting and entered editing studios in the past few weeks, promising a strong line-up of movies for theatres when they re-open fully.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi; horror-comedy Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon; Telugu film Maha Samudram have completed shooting, while others such as Acharya and Ghani — both tent-pole Telugu language films featuring top stars — are in the final stages of production.

While theatres await clarity on reopening from states like Maharashtra, films such as war epic RRR; Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi; sports drama ‘83; and Rajinikanth’s Annatthe are likely to release by the end of this year, after Diwali. Bhediya, Acharya, Prithviraj and Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey will arrive next year.

A line-up announced in advance, hopefully with specific dates locked in, will help recreate the theatre-going habit among audiences, said film trade experts.

After the first lockdown, cinemas in the south had benefited from a consistent flow of releases across Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, with even small-budget titles such as Jathi Ratnalu and Uppena setting the cash registers ringing.

Further, filmmakers have realized that there is always more money to be made from a theatrical release followed by a premiere on streaming apps, which is why they are keen to hold on especially to big films. The past few months have seen streaming platforms burn their fingers with direct-to-digital acquisitions up to ₹100 crore that didn’t lead to a massive subscriber increase.





