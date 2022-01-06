New Delhi: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise- Part One which is still running in cinemas that are operational across the country, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 7 January. The action film, originally in Telugu, will be available in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

The action drama directed by Sukumar, has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, and also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, in his Telugu debut, along with Sunil, Dhananjaya, Ajay Ghosh, Jagadish Pratap Bandari, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles.

As far as local language movies in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Prime Video go, 50% of the audiences have come from outside their respective home states. Globally, these movies are being watched in over 170 countries, with international viewers already accounting for over 20% of total audiences of these local language films.

The year 2021 saw OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms witness films in the four south Indian languages, including their dubbed versions, break out, comprising as much as 10% of overall viewing minutes.

Further, north Indian states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) make up 75% of viewership for dubbed movies. Malayalam film Minnal Murali is one of the top ten non-English films on Netflix for the last week of December, with 5.9 million viewing hours while titles like Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai and Soorarai Pottru are among Amazon Prime Video’s biggest hits. Media experts say acquisition prices for southern films, which were much lower than Hindi films, to begin with, are only going to get higher in 2022, as they perform better than many niche, multiplex Hindi films and as previously premium platforms look to go mainstream. Even small Malayalam films can now demand up to Rs. 20-30 crore, as much as a mid-sized Hindi film.

