Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Further, north Indian states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) make up 75% of viewership for dubbed movies. Malayalam film Minnal Murali is one of the top ten non-English films on Netflix for the last week of December, with 5.9 million viewing hours while titles like Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai and Soorarai Pottru are among Amazon Prime Video’s biggest hits. Media experts say acquisition prices for southern films, which were much lower than Hindi films, to begin with, are only going to get higher in 2022, as they perform better than many niche, multiplex Hindi films and as previously premium platforms look to go mainstream. Even small Malayalam films can now demand up to Rs. 20-30 crore, as much as a mid-sized Hindi film.