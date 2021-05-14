Allu Arjun’s Telugu film ‘Pushpa’ to release in two parts

NEW DELHI : Telugu star Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa will release in two instalments, much like blockbuster war epic franchise Baahubali. A report by Telugu website telugu360 said the estimated budget of both parts should touch ₹250 crore and the first instalment should hit screens by October or December 2021.

Arjun, who recently tested negative for covid after a two-week quarantine, stars in the lead role in Pushpa, along with Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The action drama has been directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. It will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, along with its original Telugu release.

Like Arjun, many film-makers and stars from southern cinema are eyeing pan-Indian audiences beyond their native language through universally appealing films, especially after the covid-19 pandemic.

Made on budgets of more than ₹200 crore each, these movies will be shot in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will feature a mix of Bollywood and south Indian stars to draw on fan bases across states and geographies.

Baahubali star Prabhas is slated to feature in a mythological historical drama called Adipurush for which he will be joined by Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt feature alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan in his upcoming movie RRR while Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Prabhas in a film bankrolled by Telugu production house Vyjayanthi Movies.

Trade experts say film-makers down south are far more keen to push their original films up north now. The key strategy is to dub the film in multiple languages and include a Bollywood star for better revenue from sale of rights to theatres, satellite TV and digital platforms.

