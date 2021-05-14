OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Allu Arjun’s Telugu film ‘Pushpa’ to release in two parts

Allu Arjun’s Telugu film ‘Pushpa’ to release in two parts

Alongside Allu Arjun, Pushpa has Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The action drama being directed by Sukumar will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, along with its original Telugu release.Premium
Alongside Allu Arjun, Pushpa has Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The action drama being directed by Sukumar will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, along with its original Telugu release.
 1 min read . Updated: 14 May 2021, 10:46 AM IST Lata Jha

  • The first part of the movie is expected to hit screens by October or December 2021
  • The estimated budget for production of both parts is an estimated 250 crore, according to Telugu website telugu360

NEW DELHI : Telugu star Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa will release in two instalments, much like blockbuster war epic franchise Baahubali. A report by Telugu website telugu360 said the estimated budget of both parts should touch 250 crore and the first instalment should hit screens by October or December 2021.

Arjun, who recently tested negative for covid after a two-week quarantine, stars in the lead role in Pushpa, along with Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The action drama has been directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. It will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, along with its original Telugu release.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Like Arjun, many film-makers and stars from southern cinema are eyeing pan-Indian audiences beyond their native language through universally appealing films, especially after the covid-19 pandemic.

Made on budgets of more than 200 crore each, these movies will be shot in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will feature a mix of Bollywood and south Indian stars to draw on fan bases across states and geographies.

Baahubali star Prabhas is slated to feature in a mythological historical drama called Adipurush for which he will be joined by Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt feature alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan in his upcoming movie RRR while Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Prabhas in a film bankrolled by Telugu production house Vyjayanthi Movies.

Trade experts say film-makers down south are far more keen to push their original films up north now. The key strategy is to dub the film in multiple languages and include a Bollywood star for better revenue from sale of rights to theatres, satellite TV and digital platforms.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout