Allu Arjun’s Telugu film ‘Pushpa’ to release in two parts

Arjun, who recently tested negative for covid after a two-week quarantine, stars in the lead role in Pushpa, along with Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The action drama has been directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. It will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, along with its original Telugu release.

