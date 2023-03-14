Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Allu Arjun to star in new T-Series film

1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Lata Jha
Industry

New Delhi: Allu Arjun will star in a new film to be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

Arjun made his debut with Gangotri in 2003 and rose to prominence starring in Sukumar’s Arya (2004). He is also known for action films Bunny (2005) and Desamuduru (2007). Over the years, he has appeared in films such as Arya 2 (2009), Vedam (2010), Julayi (2012), Race Gurram (2014), S/O Satyamurthy (2015), Rudhramadevi (2015), Sarrainodu (2016), DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham (2017), Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), and Pushpa: The Rise (2021).

Vanga debuted with Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Telugu film Arjun Reddy in 2017 and rose to further success with its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, featuring Shahid Kapoor.

In recent months, T-Series is known for horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, made on a budget of 90 crore, that earned over 180 crore in box-office collections—a rare profitable Hindi film in recent months. Ek Villain Returns, which released mid-last year, just about recovered its investment. It has also backed productions such as Thank God (starring Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh), Vikram Vedha (a remake of the Tamil hit by the same name, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan) and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. There’s much to follow over the next few months—from Adipurush, a multilingual mythological featuring Prabhas and Vanga’s own directorial Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

In December 2021, T-Series became the first channel globally to cross 200 million subscribers on YouTube, with 29 channels across languages and genres. The total subscriber base for the T-Series network was estimated to be more than 383 million with over 718 billion views.

Compared to the 10-12 crore that an average popular channel can make from YouTube advertising revenue, T-Series is estimated to earn around 125 crore per month, ensuring the company remains cash-rich.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
