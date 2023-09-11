Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to be released on THIS date. Check details

Monday evening, the producers of the upcoming Telugu film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ took to social media to finally reveal the release date of the film. The highly-anticipated sequel will be released on August 15, 2024.

Pushpa 2 Release Date: Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for his much anticipated film sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, which won the National Award for 'Best Actor' and 'Best Music Director'. Monday evening, the producers of the upcoming Telugu film took to social media to finally reveal the release date of the film. The highly-anticipated sequel 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' will be released on August 15, 2024.

Mythri Moviemakers, the production house producing the movie, took to X (formally known as Twitter) to announce the release date of the sequel. Directed by Sukumar, the film is set to have Fahadh Faasil repeating his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Rashmika Mandanna returning to her role as Molleti Srivalli. Allu Arjun is not visible on the new poster but his hand is seen with blood strains, adorned with rings and bracelets.

"Remember this date. Pushpa 2: The Rule will have a grand worldwide release on 15th August 2024. Pushpa Raj is back to rule the box office," the production house tweeted.

Allu Arjun too tweeted the release date:

Composer Devi Sri Prasad, who also won the National Award for best music direction (songs) for the part one, will be returning for the sequel as well.