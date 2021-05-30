NEW DELHI : Popular Telugu actor Allu Sirish has announced a new untitled film where he will star alongside Anu Emmanuel. Produced by Geetha Arts, the film will be a take on love and friendship, the team said.

Having appeared as a child artiste in films such as Pratibandh (1990) and Mayabazar (1995), Sirish made his debut as a lead actor with the Telugu–Tamil bilingual Gouravam (2013), a social thriller where he was seen opposite Yami Gautam. The film was produced by Prakash Raj and directed by Radha Mohan. Though a commercial failure, it managed to garner some favourable reviews from critics for its unusual theme. Sirish followed it up with Kotha Janta, a romantic comedy directed by Maruthi Dasari, a small-budget film about two co-workers falling in love that emerged as the third most watched Telugu movie of the year on satellite television, and Srirasthu Subhamastu, directed by Parasuram, a love story that set the cash registers ringing and went on to collect ₹20.2 crore during its box office run.

Sirish was then roped in as the second lead opposite Mohanlal in war film 1971: Beyond Borders, directed by Major Ravi, making this his debut in Malayalam cinema. In 2017, he starred in the film Okka Kshanam, a science fiction thriller based on the concept of parallel lives which he followed with, in 2019, a drama called ABCD–American Born Confused Desi, which was a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film with the same name, starring Dulquer Salmaan.

Sirish is brother to Telugu star Allu Arjun and son to producer and distributor Allu Aravind, who runs Geetha Arts. Aravind is known for hits such as Vijetha (1985), Master (1997), Ninaithen Vandhai (1998), Mangalyam Tantunanena (1998), Annayya (2000), Pellam Oorelithe (2003), Gangotri (2003), Johnny (2003), Bunny (2005), Jalsa (2008), Ghajini (2008), Magadheera (2009), Darling (2015) (Tamil), Sarrainodu and Dhruva (both in 2016).

