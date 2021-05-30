Allu Sirish announces new film

Having appeared as a child artiste in films such as Pratibandh (1990) and Mayabazar (1995), Sirish made his debut as a lead actor with the Telugu–Tamil bilingual Gouravam (2013), a social thriller where he was seen opposite Yami Gautam. The film was produced by Prakash Raj and directed by Radha Mohan. Though a commercial failure, it managed to garner some favourable reviews from critics for its unusual theme. Sirish followed it up with Kotha Janta, a romantic comedy directed by Maruthi Dasari, a small-budget film about two co-workers falling in love that emerged as the third most watched Telugu movie of the year on satellite television, and Srirasthu Subhamastu, directed by Parasuram, a love story that set the cash registers ringing and went on to collect ₹20.2 crore during its box office run.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}