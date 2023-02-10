ALTBalaji announces new chief business officer as Ektaa and Shobha Kapoor step down
ALTBalaji has now appointed Vivek Koka as chief business officer and he will be exploring new opportunities to expand its reach and impact, both in India and globally
Video streaming platform ALTBalaji has said Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have stepped down from their positions as heads of the company. This is a strategic decision to focus on their other ventures.
