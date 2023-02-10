ALTBalaji announces new chief business officer as Ektaa and Shobha Kapoor step down

To be sure, media experts admit there is a market for what ALTBalaji typically offers but not without challenges. As a platform, they are targeting two separate sets of audiences. First, the female at home who is hooked to TV and second, the youth that is looking for violent or erotic content. While there is a big youth market to tap into, they are also exploring programming available on other, global OTTs and it remains to be seen if ALT content works for them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}