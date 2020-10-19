ALTBalaji invests in celebrity engagement platform Tring

NEW DELHI : Over-the-top video streaming platform ALTBalaji on Monday announced its investment in online celebrity engagement platform Tring giving it access to the online celebrity marketing space in India.

ALTBalaji, part of Balaji Telefilms Limited, has picked up a 17.5% stake in the company, that values Tring at ₹100 crore.

As part of this transaction, ALTBalaji will be entitled to appoint one board member to represent them on the board of B. D. Inno Ventures Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of Tring.

AltBalajia will work with Tring to deepen fan engagement on the platform. “Having been in the business of entertainment for more than two decades now, we value the bond between celebrities and their fans. Both ALTBalaji and Tring work with talent and try to bring them a step closer to their fans and vice-versa," Ekta Kapoor, joint managing director, Balaji Telefilms Limited said in a statement to the press.

Kapoor said the move will help both companies widen their reach.

Tring lists a range of celebrities on its platform and allows consumers to request them to record personalized video messages, host live video calls or send direct messages on social-media platforms like Instagram. Celebrities listed on the platform include Sharman Joshi, Sayani Gupta, Saina Nehwal, Shamita Shetty, among others. The prices listed on its platform range from ₹12,999 to ₹750 depending on the celebrity and the type of service consumers opt for. The platform has over 2,000 listed celebrities.

Tring was started in February 2020 by Akshay Saini, Rahul Saini and Pranav Chabhadia as a celebrity shout-out and engagement platform.

The platform is backed by photographer Atul Kasbekar, along with investments from angel investors such as Flipkart’s Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Sujeet Kumar, chief executive officer of Udaan, Gaurav Munjal, Unacademy’s chief executive officer, among others.

The investment and involvement of ALTBalaji reinforces the potential of the booming celebrity commerce business in India, the company said.

In general, online content viewership and engagement in India has been on the rise as cheaper access to data and rise in smartphone penetration has helped masses access a range of media on their handheld devices. In fact, the covid-induced lockdown also prompted consumers to turn to video streaming apps as television programming, especially in the general entertainment category, remained temporarily suspended.

In its statement to the press, ALTBalaji said that it has witnessed a sustained rise in viewership, with the direct subscription revenue nearly doubling year-on-year. An estimated 65% of its consumers are from non-metros and tier 2 and tier 3 towns and cities, it said.

