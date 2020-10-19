ALTBalaji invests in celebrity engagement platform Tring

AltBalajia will work with Tring to deepen fan engagement on the platform. “Having been in the business of entertainment for more than two decades now, we value the bond between celebrities and their fans. Both ALTBalaji and Tring work with talent and try to bring them a step closer to their fans and vice-versa," Ekta Kapoor, joint managing director, Balaji Telefilms Limited said in a statement to the press.