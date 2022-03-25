ALTBalaji, MX Player introduce interactive features for ‘Lock Upp’

“We are always attempting to entertain our audiences with exciting and unique concepts. Our latest hit reality series, Lock Upp has something for every user. We have introduced dynamic interactivity so that they get a chance to really get involved with the contestants and increases the likelihood of building a long-term connection with them. To ensure our proposition succeeds, we believe in giving people more of what they love to build compelling connections," Karam Bedi, chief executive officer at MX Media said in a statement.