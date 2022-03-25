ALTBalaji, MX Player introduce interactive features for ‘Lock Upp’

NEW DELHI :
Video streaming platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji are looking at introducing new interactive features for their latest reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. These will include an audience suggestion poll and contestant chat besides giving audiences a chance to make winning predictions, which if accurate, will earn them points and prizes.
“We are always attempting to entertain our audiences with exciting and unique concepts. Our latest hit reality series, Lock Upp has something for every user. We have introduced dynamic interactivity so that they get a chance to really get involved with the contestants and increases the likelihood of building a long-term connection with them. To ensure our proposition succeeds, we believe in giving people more of what they love to build compelling connections," Karam Bedi, chief executive officer at MX Media said in a statement.
"A user who predicts elimination before it starts builds an emotional investment in the outcome and creates their unique personal journey with their favourite contestants on the show. We have lots more in store to create an entertaining real time engagement for our users," Bedi added.
ALTBalaji founder Ekta R Kapoor said that at the platform, the focus is always on introducing content that appeals to mass audiences. “Extraordinary audience interactivity is a USP that ALTBalaji is looking to innovate even further. To connect the audiences directly to the show, there is much more in store for everyone to stay engaged," Kapoor said in a statement.
To be sure, media industry experts say the non-fiction category could see newer formats on streaming platforms and marquee properties could draw audiences sitting on the fence to subscribe to these services. For reality shows as a genre, OTT provides an opportunity to create several interactive features where audiences can feel they are part of the show in terms of being able to influence outcomes as well as having access to many more content formats like live streams.