NEW DELHI : ALTBalaji, the video streaming service owned by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd, has partnered with Telenet Pvt Ltd – an IT company engaged in value-added services for telecom operators, application development, cloud computing and other platforms in Nepal – to further its reach in the country.

Telenet will ensure integration across local billing channels like digital wallets, telecom operators and payment gateways for local users to activate the ALTBalaji service.

"OTT platforms are the next wave of entertainment and our strategy to provide uninterrupted access to content to users via various business models will come to light through this collaboration for the Nepal market with ALTBalaji," Navankur Sood, chief executive officer, Telenet, said in a statement.

Divya Dixit, senior vice-president, marketing and revenue, ALTBalaji, said the partnership with Telenet Pvt Ltd is a major step for the platform to go global. “ALTBalaji constantly strives to make the platform as user-friendly as possible, and this partnership draws in more audience for our content. In addition, the tie-up with the payment gateways will widen the reach of the platform due to the convenience of one-click transactions that were earlier not possible," she said.

This July, Balaji had announced the appointment of Nachiket Pantvaidya as group chief executive officer, who returned after having served as group chief operating officer at the firm and CEO for ALTBalaji until March this year. Pantvaidya had then briefly moved to Asianet News Media and Entertainment, where he was managing director. This May, the company had announced Zulfiqar Khan as its new group chief operating officer, succeeding Pantvaidya.

Balaji is known for films like Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Udta Punjab, besides scores of daily soaps and web shows like Broken but Beautiful, Gandii Baat and The Married Woman, among others, on ALTBalaji.

