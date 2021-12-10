ALTBalaji partners telecom service in Nepal to further reach

Divya Dixit, senior vice-president, marketing and revenue, ALTBalaji, said the partnership with Telenet Pvt Ltd is a major step for the platform to go global. “ALTBalaji constantly strives to make the platform as user-friendly as possible, and this partnership draws in more audience for our content. In addition, the tie-up with the payment gateways will widen the reach of the platform due to the convenience of one-click transactions that were earlier not possible," she said.