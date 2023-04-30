ALTBalaji revamp amid funds crisis, stagnant growth

ALTBalaji revamp amid funds crisis, stagnant growth1 min read 30 Apr 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Indian streaming service ALTBalaji has rebranded to ALTT as it seeks fresh investment amid stagnant subscriber growth. The company has reportedly hired executives from rival platform Ullu, known for adult content, to cut costs. Balaji Telefilms, the parent company, is focusing on producing content for other platforms, including Netflix. ALTT plans to back low-cost adult content and has appointed Vivek Koka as chief business officer. The firm denied it had shifted its focus to adult content, saying it was producing entertainment for all members of a household.
