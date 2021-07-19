NEW DELHI: Amazon ’s free video entertainment service, miniTV has announced its line-up for comic content that will include sketches curated by creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Amit Bhadana, Dolly Singh, Saloni Gaur and Be YouNick.

“With miniTV, the idea is to deliver top-notch content to Amazon customers, while elevating their overall shopping experience. We are thrilled to have these brilliant comedic minds on board and are certain that our customers will enjoy the exclusive content on miniTV," Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content, Amazon Prime Video and miniTV, said in a statement.

Harsh Goyal, director and head of Amazon advertising, said this collaboration with India’s digital-first content creators is a step in delivering seamless and engaging entertainment by the company.

While Chanchlani’s show will give a peek into the world of a beauty and fashion influencer, Gaur will talk about how to survive month-end with little to no money.

Launched this May, miniTV is a free, ad-supported video service, available within the Amazon android app that features a library of web-series, comedy sketches, tech, life-style and food videos to begin with.

With this launch, Amazon has two video entertainment offerings – miniTV and Prime Video. The latter requires a Prime subscription and offers a collection of Amazon Originals, movies and TV shows, in English and nine Indian languages. Viewers can access Prime Video on the app or stream it on their smart TVs.

miniTV, available on Amazon’s shopping app for Android phones, will be extended to iOS app and mobile web over the coming months.

Amazon Prime Video has been in the news for originals such as The Family Man Season 2 and direct-to-digital movies such as Sherni, Malik and Narappa, among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.