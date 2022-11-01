Amazon expands Music catalog and podcasts ad-free for Prime members

Amazon Music has long benefited from its placement under its Prime membership umbrella, which in addition to online shopping, now includes groceries, gaming, TV and film streaming, as well as books. The third-largest music service by subscriptions, behind Spotify and Apple Music, Amazon has drawn a diverse and older listening base across the U.S.—many of them first-time streamers—in large part through its Prime subscription service and voice-activated Echo speakers, analysts and executives say. Listeners can also access music and podcasts through the Amazon Music app.