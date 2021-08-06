NEW DELHI: American streaming service Amazon Prime Video has announced a deal with Tamil star Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, as part of which four of company’s upcoming productions will premiere directly on the service. The slate includes Jai Bhim, a legal drama starring Suriya along with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan and Manikandan; Udanpirappe a family drama starring Sasi Kumar, Jyotika, Samudrakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Niveditha Sathish and Siddhu; Oh My doG, a children’s film starring Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai; as well as Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, a satire comedy drama starring Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan.

“Our local language movies, over the past year, have broken viewership records to register 50% of audiences outside their home state. International viewers accounted for up to 20% of total audiences of local language direct-to-service films," Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content, Amazon Prime Video said in a statement adding that Suriya’s two older productions, Soorarai Pottru and Ponmagal Vandhal also received positive response from audiences on the service.

Calling the past year transformative, Suriya said given unprecedented circumstances, the company innovated on different models of release. “Amazon emerged as the chosen streaming service for 2D’s latest film launches. From Ponmangal Vandhal to Soorarai Pottru, these beautiful tales found audiences and resonance not just in India, but across the world," he added in a statement.

To be sure, media experts point out that most OTT platforms realise today that volume on the service will come from regional content. A report by Recogn, the market research division of digital marketing agency WATConsult released last July, said 70% of Indians would access the Internet in their native languages by the end of 2020. It had added that programmes around food, entertainment and education are always deemed better in local languages. An EY survey said that 21% of the respondents in non-metros said they would spend more on entertainment as compared to 5% in the metros.

