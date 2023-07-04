Amazon miniTV, the free video streaming service available on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV, has announced the launch of a new category, “miniTV Imported", that will premier international content dubbed in Hindi. Spanning genres such as romance, drama, thriller and others, the “miniTV Imported" vertical will stream global shows every month ranging from Korean, Turkish, Mandarin and Spanish dramas.

The first set of shows which includes Cheer Up, Heart Surgeons, and Doctor Detective, all dubbed in Hindi, will stream from 7 July.

“In recent times, the viewing preferences of digital video consumers in India have changed significantly. They love diversity in content offering and are looking for unique stories and captivating characters from across the world. We have curated a list of shows (from Korean, Turkish, Mandarin, Spanish and many more languages) that we believe will resonate with Indian viewers," Amogh Dusad, head of content, Amazon miniTV said in a statement.

Launched in May 2021, miniTV is a free, ad-supported video service by Amazon that featured a library of web-series, comedy sketches, tech, lifestyle and food videos to begin with. With this launch, Amazon has two video entertainment offerings – miniTV and Prime Video. The latter requires a Prime subscription and offers a collection of Amazon Originals, movies and TV shows, in English and several Indian languages.

“At Amazon miniTV, our endeavour has always been to offer exciting content to our audiences across India for free. We are catering to a vast majority of 18-34 year olds, who are looking for fresh content beyond television. Hence offering a varied choice of international shows dubbed in India is a perfect extension and we believe will appeal to our customers. We believe this is an exciting opportunity, as advertisers are also very keen on reaching out to this audience on our service," Aruna Daryanani, director and business head, Amazon miniTV said in a statement.