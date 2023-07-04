Amazon miniTV to premiere international shows dubbed in Hindi1 min read 04 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Spanning genres such as romance, drama, thriller and others, the “miniTV Imported” vertical will stream global shows every month ranging from Korean, Turkish, Mandarin and Spanish dramas.
Amazon miniTV, the free video streaming service available on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV, has announced the launch of a new category, “miniTV Imported", that will premier international content dubbed in Hindi. Spanning genres such as romance, drama, thriller and others, the “miniTV Imported" vertical will stream global shows every month ranging from Korean, Turkish, Mandarin and Spanish dramas.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×