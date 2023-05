New Delhi: Amazon miniTV , the free video streaming service available on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV, has joined hands with Meta, for a partnership where creators will promote upcoming shows from the streaming service and also feature in a few of them.

The partnership began with a collaboration with creators for the Suniel Shetty action series Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega. The actor collaborated with the Norwegian dance group Quickstyle on their maiden visit to India, which resulted in over four million plays on Instagram Reels, the two companies said in a statement. Similar creator integrations also took place for the series Gutar Gu, which resulted in over 58 million plays on Instagram Reels.

“Social media content creators have a unique ability to build a strong connect with their audiences. They have the power to build awareness on different areas, strike up discussions, and encourage engagement and Meta is at the forefront of this innovation. This presents to us an opportunity to innovate and explore new areas of synergy with budding content creators. This collaboration with Meta is a step towards harnessing such great talent whilst we entertain audiences," Aruna Daryanani, head of business, Amazon miniTV said in a statement.

As part of this partnership, creators will get access to the shoot locations, for them to shoot behind-the-scenes (BTS) content. Additionally, creators will also get an opportunity to be part of some of the shows on Amazon miniTV as well.

“Creators are drivers of culture and inspiration, and we want them to get discovered by audiences who love their content. The partnership with Amazon miniTV and Meta is rooted in this purpose, where Amazon miniTV unlocks new forefronts in influencer marketing through unique creator integrations. And creators, in whose success we’re invested in, get access to new audiences watching these exciting shows on Amazon miniTV," Paras Sharma, director of content and community partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), said in a statement.