NEW DELHI: Amazon's free, ad-supported service miniTV has partnered with digital entertainment company Pocket Aces for a roster of web shows. Adulting Season 3, the first title as part of this collaboration, starring Aisha Ahmed and Yashaswini Dayama will premiere on 12 November, on miniTV within Amazon’s shopping app.

Launched this May, miniTV is a free, ad-supported video service, available within the Amazon Android app that features a library of web-series, comedy sketches, tech, lifestyle and food videos to begin with. This July, it announced its line-up for comic content on the service that includes sketches curated by creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Amit Bhadana, Dolly Singh, Saloni Gaur and Be YouNick. With this launch, Amazon has two video entertainment offerings – miniTV and Prime Video. The latter requires a Prime subscription and offers a collection of Amazon Originals, movies and TV shows, in English and nine Indian languages.

Some of the other shows that will release on miniTV as part of the collaboration over the coming months include titles like Please Find Attached-season three, starring Barkha Singh and Ayush Mehra and Crushed, starring Rudraksh Jaiswal and Aadhya Anand.

“We are proud to partner with Pocket Aces to bring quality entertainment to our customers in India for free. Starting with the third season of Adulting, this is an alliance that will play an instrumental role in further bolstering our exclusive content offering," Harsh Goyal, head of Amazon advertising, said in a statement.

“Pocket Aces' mission is to entertain audiences wherever they are spending time, and hence the association with Amazon miniTV as one of the launch partners really resonates with us. In a country such as India, being able to offer high quality content for free to audiences ensures huge reach and accessibility. We're very excited about our slate starting with proven IPs such as Adulting and Please Find Attached, and then building brand news properties such as Crushed and others," Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO of Pocket Aces, said in a statement.

